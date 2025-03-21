Hazard Didn’t Fulfill His Potential –Obi Mikel

Despite being described as one of the best players of his generation, Nigeria legend John Obi Mikel believes former Chelsea teammates Eden Hazard did not play to his potentials.

Mikel admitted that Hazard was not a fan of getting down to work at the club’s Cobham training ground, something that may have stopped him from reaching his potential.





Hazard joined Chelsea from Lille for £32million in 2012, and made 352 appearances for the Blues, scoring 110 goals and providing 85 assists along the way to helping the club to two Premier League titles, two Europa League crowns and an FA Cup.

Having played together for five years, Mikel knew all about Hazard’s talents but admitted that his stellar career could have been even better.

Asked who the best player he’s ever played with Mikel told talkSPORT Drive: “Technically? Eden Hazard.”

Asked if he fulfilled his potential, Mikel said: “No. He didn’t train. He didn’t apply himself. Imagine if he did?

“Imagine if he worked out like a Cristiano Ronaldo or Messi?

“He didn’t like training, he didn’t fancy it because he was so technically gifted that he didn’t need it.”

Jason Cundy then asked if football came easy to Hazard, to which Mikel replied: “Too easy.

“He didn’t train, then went out on a Saturday at 3pm and wins you the game and wins man of the match.

“What can you say? Nothing.”

Hazard left Chelsea for Real Madrid in 2019, but struggled with fitness issues and decline in form.

In his four seasons at Madrid, Hazard only managed four goals in 54 appearances.



