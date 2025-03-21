2026 WCQ: Osimhen, Lookman Lead Super Eagles Attack Vs Rwanda

Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman will lead the Super Eagles attack in tonight’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against the Amavubi of Rwanda.
Chippa United shot stopper Stanley Nwabali will be between the sticks.
Bright Osayi-Samuel will play from right-back, while Ola Aina will feature from the left-back with Bruno Onyemaechi dropping to the bench.
Read Also:2026 WCQ: Super Eagles Must Capitalise On Benin’s Slip Against Zimbabwe To Beat Rwanda –Rotimi
Captain William Troost-Ekong and Fulham star Calvin Bassey are two centre-backs selected by head coach Eric Chelle.
Wilfred Ndidi and Alex Iwobi will operate from midfield.
Nantes of France star Moses Simon and Samuel Chukwueze will operate from the left and right wings.
Super Eagles Starting X1 Vs Rwanda
Nwabali – Bright Osayi-Samuel, Ola Aina, Ekong (Captain), Bassey – Ndidi, Iwobi/Onyedika, Chukwueze, Moses Simon – Ademola Lookman, Osimhen
By Adeboye Amosu
So, what is the difference in players and formation from Eguavoen and others now? Is it more ginger, I don’t know. I hope this guy will not fail
Same players , same formation but NFF earns more in Dollars sharing because he is not a Nigerian coach that will be paid in Naira .
You still have hope in super eagles?????
Check your Bp before watching the match.( Kind advice)
Bloody … I love the formation … This is purely an attacking/ possession formation
From the formation you would know that ekong, bassey and ndidi .. wouldn’t move at all … They would hold their position … When attacking .. chuhwueze, iwobi and Simon move front to create a five man attack up front … Then the void left behind … Aina and osayi would come front to support ndidi in midfield Incase of a counter attack .. they can easily foil it … And when Nigeria is faced with defending an attack .. chuhwueze, Simon and ndidi would fall back creating a 7 man defense … Leaving iwobi osimhen and lookman upfront .. iwobi being there to engineer that pass to both strikers when Nigeria hits a counter
The formation is good ..