2026 WCQ: Osimhen, Lookman Lead Super Eagles Attack Vs Rwanda

Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman will lead the Super Eagles attack in tonight’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against the Amavubi of Rwanda.

Chippa United shot stopper Stanley Nwabali will be between the sticks.





Bright Osayi-Samuel will play from right-back, while Ola Aina will feature from the left-back with Bruno Onyemaechi dropping to the bench.

Captain William Troost-Ekong and Fulham star Calvin Bassey are two centre-backs selected by head coach Eric Chelle.

Wilfred Ndidi and Alex Iwobi will operate from midfield.

Nantes of France star Moses Simon and Samuel Chukwueze will operate from the left and right wings.

Super Eagles Starting X1 Vs Rwanda

Nwabali – Bright Osayi-Samuel, Ola Aina, Ekong (Captain), Bassey – Ndidi, Iwobi/Onyedika, Chukwueze, Moses Simon – Ademola Lookman, Osimhen

By Adeboye Amosu



