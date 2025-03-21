2026 WCQ: Super Eagles Must Capitalise On Benin’s Slip Against Zimbabwe To Beat Rwanda –Rotimi

Former Nigeria international goalkeeper Sunday Rotimi has urged the Super Eagles to seize the opportunity created by Benin Republic’s draw against Zimbabwe in Thursday’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers and secure victory against Rwanda today in Kigali, Completesports.com reports.

The Super Eagles are currently fifth in Group C, while Rwanda and South Africa sit first and second, respectively, on seven points each, separated by goal difference.





Thursday’s draw with Zimbabwe, who were bottom of the table before the matchday five fixtures, means Benin Republic now have six points. Rotimi believes the Zimbabweans may have inadvertently done the Super Eagles a favour by holding the West Africans to a draw on their own turf.

Rotimi, 45, a former goalkeeper for Ethiopia’s Mekelle 70 Enderta FC, has urged the Super Eagles to draw inspiration from that result and secure a crucial win against Rwanda.

“I don’t think the players need any more words about the importance of the game against Rwanda today,” said Rotimi, who also featured for Nigeria’s U23 Olympic Eagles.

“Every single one of them wants to go to the World Cup. So, without a doubt, they know the significance of this game and the need for victory today.

“At this point, it’s no longer about what the coach tells you. It’s about self-motivation. If you truly want to play at the World Cup, you must understand that winning today in Kigali is non-negotiable.

“At least, Benin Republic’s draw with Zimbabwe has narrowed the gap. Rwanda and South Africa may be on seven points now, but this result has shown that the race remains wide open, with potential twists and turns ahead.

“Our players just need to stay focused, remain disciplined, and secure victory today in Kigali. If they do that, the path to qualification becomes clearer.”

Rotimi currently serves as the goalkeepers’ coach at Rivers United after an illustrious playing career with Plateau United, Sunshine Stars, El-Kanemi Warriors, Enyimba, and Rivers United in the Nigerian top flight. He also featured for Nigeria’s U20 national team, the U23 Olympic Eagles, and the Super Eagles. Abroad, he played for Ironi Rishon and Hapoel Ashkelon in Israel, as well as Mekelle 70 Enderta in Ethiopia.

