‘The Best Option’ — Makelele Urges Chelsea To Sign Osimhen

Former Chelsea midfielder Claude Makelele has said he would love to see Victor Osimhen at the Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have been tipped to sign a new striker this summer to support Senegal international Nicolas Jackson.





Jackson has scored 26 goals in 68 appearances since joining the Blues from LaLiga club Villarreal two seasons ago.

Makelele, who spent five years with Chelsea has suggested that the London club should try to sign Osimhen in the summer.

“He (Osimhen) is a finisher. I think for the way Chelsea play, they need this kind of striker to have a presence in the box,” he told talkSPORT.

“I think he will be the best option for Chelsea.”

Osimhen is currently on loan at Turkish Super Lig champions Galatasaray from Napoli.

The forward has registered 26 goals and five assists in 30 appearances across all competitions for the Yellow and Reds.

By Adeboye Amosu





