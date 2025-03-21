2026 WCQ: Chelle Targets Winning Start With Super Eagles

Eric Chelle will look to begin his reign in charge of the Super Eagles on a winning note, reports Completesports.com.

Chelle was appointed head coach of the three-time African champions in January.





The Malian will lead the Super Eagles for the first time in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against the Amavubi of Rwanda at the Amahoro Stadium, Kigali on Friday (today).

The Super Eagles set up camp in Kigali for the crucial game on Monday.

The team had three training sessions before the game and are ready for action.

Tonight’s encounter is a must win for the Super Eagles going by their position on the Group C table.

The West Africans occupy fifth position with three points from four games.

“Everyday I want to live with my guys, everyday I want to stay with my guys. Our focus is majorly on this game, after this game we can focus on the next,” Chelle said during his interaction with the media on Thursday.

“We want to fight on the pitch, the players want to play for the fans. They want to make Nigerians happy.

“I just want to win the game . It is important for us to qualify for the World Cup.”

The game will kick-off at 5pm Nigeria time.

