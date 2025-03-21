U-20 AFCON: Morocco Prepares For Flying Eagles With Victory Against Ghana In Friendly Match

Nigeria’s Flying Eagles 2025 U-20 AFCON Group B opponent Morocco beat Ghana 1-0 in a friendly game on Thursday night.

The tune-up fixture is part of preparations for Morocco and Ghana ahead of this year’s U-20 AFCON in Cote d’Ivoire.





Morocco are drawn in the same group with the Flying Eagles, Egypt and South Africa.

Ghana will battle hosts Cote d’Ivoire, Democratic Republic of Congo and Tanzania in Group A.

The U-20 AFCON is scheduled to hold from 26 April to 18 May, 2025.

The four teams that reach the semi-finals will qualify for the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile.

Senegal’s Junior Teranga Lions are the defending champions.

At the 2023 U-20 AFCON in Egypt, the Flying Eagles finished third.

By James Agberebi



