    2026 WCQ: Super Eagles Seek End To Barren Run In Kigali

    The Super Eagles will be desperate to put an end to their winless streak against Rwanda in Kigali.

    Nigeria will be up against the Amavubi in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying fixture at the Amahoro Stadium on Friday (today).


    The three-time African champions failed to record a win in their three previous outings in the East African country.

    Their first-ever encounter against the Amavubi , a 2006 FIFA World Cup qualifier at the Amahoro Stadium, 25 years ago ended in a 0-0 draw.

    In 2011, both teams battled to a 0-0 draw in a 2013 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match at the Stade Regional de Nyamirambo.

    In September last year, another 0-0 draw was the outcome of a 2025 AFCON qualifying tie at the Amahoro Stadium.

    The Super Eagles are in a must win situation this time around following their poor start in the qualifiers.

    Eric Chelle’s side are winless in Group C after four matches.

    They occupy fifth position in with three points.

    By Adeboye Amosu


