Rwanda Vs Nigeria: Galatasaray Fan Storms Kigali To Support Osimhen

A Galatasaray fan arrived Kigali on Thursday to offer support for Victor Osimhen, reports Completesports.com.

Nigeria will be up against Rwanda in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier at the Amahoro Stadium, Kigali on Friday (today).





“I am a Galatasaray fan and we love Osimhen, hopefully I will take a picture with him and also sign this jersey for me,” she responded when asked why she was in Kigali.

The 26-year-old joined Galatasaray on loan from Napoli last September.

The forward has registered 26 goals and five assists in 30 appearances across all competitions for the Yellow and Reds this season.

He will lead Super Eagles’ attack against the Amavubi in the crucial encounter.

The game will kick-off at 5pm Nigeria time.

By Adeboye Amosu



