‘He Feels Better’ — Alonso Declares Tella May Face Arminia Bielefeld

Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso has declared that Nathan Tella could return from injury in Tuesday night’s DFB Pokal semi-final clash with Arminia Bielefeld.

Tella has missed Die Werkself’s last three games across all competitions due to a muscle injury.





The injury also forced the former Southampton player to pull out of Nigeria’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Zimbabwe.

Alonso confirmed that the winger is contention to face Arminia Bielefeld.

“Nathan [Tella feels] way better. We train now, but if there is no problem [during the session], he is in the squad [against Bielefeld tomorrow].”the former midfielder told a press conference ahead of the game.

His compatriot, Victor Boniface is expected to feature for the Bundesliga champions in the game.

It would be recalled that Bayer Leverkusen won the DFB Pokal last season.

By Adeboye Amosu



