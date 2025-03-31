Ligue 1: Nice Coach Banks On Moffi To Secure Champions League Ticket

Nice head coach Franck Haise is upbeat Terem Moffi can help Les Aiglons secure a place in the UEFA Champions League.

Moffi made his first appearance of the season for Nice in Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to Monaco.





The Nigeria international sustained a cruciate ligament injury before the start of the campaign.

The 25-year-old was sidelined for over eight months due to the injury.

Nice currently sit in fourth position on the Ligue 1 table, and are pushing for a place in Europe.

Haise stated that Moffi’s return will be a big boost for the club.

“Terem made a dynamic entry. It’s going to be important for our end of season, we’re going to need to show something other than what we showed tonight,” he was quoted by the club’s official website.

“Monaco were superior to us, and first of all there’s the quality of the opponent, but we were so far from the mark that I’m just waiting for us to show our true colors against Nantes on Friday. ”

By Adeboye Amosu



