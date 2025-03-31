Rashford’s Impressive Loan Spell At Aston Villa Good News For Us –Amorim

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has said Marcus Rashford’s superb performance since joining Aston Villa on loan in the January transfer window is good news for the Red Devils.

Rashford scored his first goals for Villa after bagging a brace to help the club beat Preston North End 3-0 to reach the FA Cup semi-finals on Sunday.





His impressive performances earned him a recall to the national team where he featured in this month’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Albania and Latvia.

Speaking about Rashford’s form in his pre-match presser on Monday, ahead of United’s trip to Nottingham Forest for Tuesday’s Premier League tie, Amorim said the club is happy not only with the forward but also with other players doing well on loan.

“We have a lot of games to play and I am focused on my team and my players and Rashford is not my player at the moment,” Amorim said.

“But every player that performs well on loan is good news for my club so we are happy with that.”

The former Sporting Lisbon head coach offered a positive fitness update with defenders Harry Maguire and Leny Yoro who are set to face Forest.

Also, he gave updates on the likes of Luke Shaw, Mason Mount, Kobbie Mainoo.

Yoro has suffered with repeated injuries this season after arriving at the club from Ligue 1 side Lille in the summer.

The 19-year-old He has been out since March 9 when he picked up a foot injury during United’s draw with Arsenal, while Maguire has been sidelined with a calf injury since the end of February.

“Luke [Shaw] is not ready yet,” he said. “We are starting to do some drills with the team but we are building Luke.

“Mason Mount is feeling better but he was already on the bench the last game.

“Kobbie [Mainoo] is almost returning but he is not ready for this game. Jonny Evans is recovering, Ayden is recovering. Licha [Martinez] is out, I think that’s it.

“[Harry] Maguire is also ready to go to the game and [Leny] Yoro, yes.”



