Aina Named In FA Cup Team Of The Round

Ola Aina has been named in the Emirates FA Cup Team of the Round (quarter-final), reports Completesports.com.

The Nigeria international played a crucial role in Nottingham Forest’s quarter-final victory over Brighton & Hove Albion at the AMEX Stadium on Saturday.





Nuno Espirito Santo’s side booked a place in the semi-final following a 4-3 penalty shootout victory over their hosts.

Aina completed five clearances, seven recoveries and won eight ground duels in the game.

The 28- year-old also completed the most dribbles in the encounter (five).

The defender’s teammate Nikola Milenkovic was also included in the Team of the Week.

Bournemouth goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga also made the selection alongside Maxence Lacroix (Crystal Palace), and Pervis Estupinan (Brighton).

Boubacar Kamara (Aston Villa), Jefferson Lerma (Crystal Palace), and Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) made the cut in midfield while the attack features a trio of Aston Villa players — Marcus Rashford, Jacob Ramsey and Morgan Rogers.



By Adeboye Amosu



