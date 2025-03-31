NPFL: Lobi Stars Debunk Assault On Players, Officials

The management of Nigeria Professional League, NPFL, club Lobi Stars have debunked allegations it sent thugs to attack players and officials of the club.

Reports surfaced on the social media that the players were attacked during training by thugs sent by the club’s management.





Lobi Stars described the accusation as baseless and false.

“The attention of the board and management of Lobi Stars Football Club has been drawn to misleading and disturbing allegations circulating on social media, insinuating that the club’s leadership sent thugs to attack its own players and staff during a training session at Government Model Secondary School Pitch, Makurdi,” reads the statement.

“This baseless accusation is not only false but also utterly illogical. What possible gain would the Dr. Philip Nongu-led board derive from orchestrating violence against the very players they have tirelessly supported throughout the season?

“How can a management that has remained committed to the welfare of its players, ensuring that salaries and benefits are paid despite a less-than-satisfactory performance suddenly turn around to harm them? Such an insinuation is not only absurd but also maliciously fabricated to tarnish the image of the club.

“What transpired at today’s training session was simply a misunderstanding involving some fans of the club in Makurdi, who sought explanations regarding the club’s performance.

“The situation, though unfortunate, was swiftly brought under control by the club’s Board and Management, reaffirming their commitment to a peaceful and progressive football environment.

“Lobi Stars is still actively competing in the Nigeria Premier Football League and the President Federation Cup, and the management remains focused on ensuring that the team finishes the season on a strong note.

” It is, therefore, inconceivable that the leadership would resort to such a disgraceful act against its own players when unity and motivation are most needed.

“The public is hereby urged to disregard these false claims as nothing more than a desperate attempt to misinform and mislead. Lobi Stars Football Club remains committed to professionalism, discipline, and the collective progress of the team.”



