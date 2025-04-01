‘He Will Be Off’ — Ferguson Tips Balogun To Leave Rangers This Summer

Former Rangers midfielder Derek Ferguson has said it is time for Leon Balogun to leave the club.

Balogun has few months left on his current contract with the Light Blues.





The Nigerian recently expressed his desire to sign an extension, but Ferguson has warned Rangers against handing the defender a new contract.

“I think he’ll be off. He’s done terrifically well since coming back in, but he’s 36 and injury-prone. He’s a good player, but is he someone Rangers should be looking to tie down? No. He’s done well across two spells, but no, it’s time for Leon to look elsewhere,” Ferguson told Ibrox News.

“Rangers will need to look for a younger version of Balogun – a player with pace, power and good in the air. Leon is just too fragile,”

The 36-year-old first joined the Gers in 2020 and left on a free transfer two years later.

He retuned for a second spell in 2023, and signed a one-year contract extension last summer.

By Adeboye Amosu



