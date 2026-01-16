HEAD-TO-HEAD: Nigeria 5-2 Egypt – Super Eagles Look To Maintain Dominance Over Pharaohs In AFCON Meetings

After losing to host Morocco in the semi-finals, the Super Eagles have the chance to end the tournament on a high, when they face Egypt in the third-placed play-off on Saturday.

This would be the 10th meeting between the Super Eagles and Egypt at the AFCON with the former having the upper hand in terms of more wins.

Ahead of the encounter in Casablanca, here is how the Super Eagles have dominated Egypt in previous AFCON clashes, as compiled by Completesports.com’s James Agberebi

EGYPT 6-3 NIGERIA (AFCON 1963 – Group Stage)

Super Eagles first meeting with Egypt at the AFCON was when Nigeria made her debut in the competition in 1963 in Ghana.

The Super Eagles were drawn in the same group with Egypt (who won the first two AFCON editions in 1957 and 1959) and Sudan.

The Nigerian team played their first-ever match at the AFCON against Egypt and were hammered 6-3.

In their second group match against Sudan the Super Eagles suffered a humiliating 4-0 defeat to crash out.

NIGERIA 3-2 EGYPT (AFCON 1976 – Final Round)

The Super Eagles and Egypt did not cross paths at the AFCON again until the final round of the 1976 tournament in Ethiopia.

After progressing from Group B, the Super Eagles faced Egypt, Morocco and Guinea in the final round, to decide the winner of the 1976 AFCON.

The Super Eagles opened the final round contest with a 1-1 draw with Guinea and lost 2-1 to Morocco (the Atlas Lions beat the Super Eagles 3-1 in the group stage of the 1976 AFCON).

In their final match of the final round, Nigeria defeated Egypt 3-2 to win the bronze medal, which was their first-ever medal at the AFCON.

NIGERIA 1-0 EGYPT (AFCON 1980 – Group Stage)

The Super Eagles faced Egypt in the group phase of the 1980 AFCON held in Nigeria.

After a 3-1 win and 0-0 draw with Tanzania and Cote d’Ivoire respectively, Nigeria pipped Egypt 1-0 in their final group match to advance to the semi-finals.

Despite the defeat, Egypt qualified for the semi-finals after finishing second behind the Super Eagles.

NIGERIA 2-2 EGYPT: Nigeria won 8-7 on penalties (AFCON 1984 – Semi-finals)

The 1984 AFCON in Cote d’Ivoire saw the Super Eagles take on Egypt in the semi-finals.

The Pharaohs raced to a 2-0 lead before Nigeria drew level and went on to win 8-7 via penalty shootout.

But it ended on a sad note for the Super Eagles as they lost 3-1 in the final to the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon.

NIGERIA 0-0 EGYPT (AFCON 1988 – Group Stage)

The Super Eagles clashed with Egypt in the group stage of the 1988 AFCON held in Morocco.

Both teams met in their final group match and settled for a 0-0 draw. The draw was enough for Nigeria to advance to the semi-finals, after beating Kenya 3-0 in their first game and held Cameroon to a 1-1 draw in their second fixture.

NIGERIA 1-0 EGYPT (AFCON 1990 – Group Stage)

After a disastrous 5-1 defeat to host Algeria in the opening match, the Super Eagles met Egypt in their second group match.

A first half goal by the late Rashidi Yekini was enough to earn the Super Eagles a hard-fought 1-0 win.

Nigeria edged out Cote d’Ivoire 1-0 in their second group fixture and qualified alongside Algeria to the semi-finals.

NIGERIA 0-0 EGYPT (AFCON 1994 – Group Stage)

The Super Eagles began their campaign at the 1994 AFCON with a dominant 3-0 win against Gabon.

Their second group tie was against Egypt, who hammered Gabon 4-0 in their own first group match.

After 90 minutes the Super Eagles settled for a 0-0 draw with Egypt as the two teams picked the quarter-final tickets.

EGYPT 3-1 NIGERIA (AFCON 2010 – Group Stage)

Egypt ended their winless streak against the Super Eagles at the AFCON when both teams met in the group stage of the 2010 edition in Angola.

Nigeria opened the scoring through a wonderful goal by Chinedu Obasi, but Egypt fought back to win 3-1.

The Pharaohs went on to be crowned champions after beating Ghana 1-0 in the final, while the Super Eagles clinched the bronze medal.

NIGERIA 1-0 EGYPT (AFCON 2021 – Group Stage)

The Super Eagles and Egypt were placed in the same group at the 2021 AFCON hosted by Cameroon.

After a feisty encounter, Nigeria won 1-0 thanks to Kelechi Iheanacho’s first half strike.

Despite the loss, Egypt went all the way to the final before losing on penalty shootout to Senegal.



