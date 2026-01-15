AFCON 2025: Super Eagles Star Doubtful For Egypt Clash

Victor Osimhen is an injury doubt for Saturday’s 2025 Africa Cup of Nations third-place play-off against Egypt.

In the absence of the suspended Wilfred Ndidi, Osimhen wore the captain’s armband against Morocco on Wednesday night.

However, the Galatasaray star was substituted shortly before the penalty shootout with Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle revealing Osimhen had a “small injury”.

Commenting on the late change in extra-time, Chelle told journalists in his post-match press conference: “So since the beginning of this Africa Cup of Nations, every day at every training session we have done penalty sessions and statistically the players who took the penalties were the best, and that’s why we made changes to bring in the players who were going to shoot.

“Chukwueze came on to take his penalty and even though he didn’t score.

“So when we saw the match was heading towards penalties, it was when we brought in the players who were shooting the best.

“Victor had a small injury to his ankle and that’s why we brought in Paul, who statistically was one of the best shooters of this period.”

By James Agberebi in Rabat

Photo by Ganiyu Yusuf in Rabat



