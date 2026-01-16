Everyone Is Jealous Of Our Seven AFCON Title Achievement –Egypt Coach, Hassan

Pharaohs of Egypt head coach Hossam Hassan has claimed that other African countries are jealous of their seven AFCON titles.

Hassan made the remark following Egypt’s semi-final loss to Senegal on Wednesday.

Former Liverpool star Sadio Mane was the hero for Senegal as his second half strike sealed the hard-fought win.

During his post-match press conference, Hassan launched an extraordinary attack on the AFCON, accusing the tournament of unfair treatment towards his team.

He insisted his team were disadvantaged by the tournament’s fixture scheduling and suggested others were envious of Egypt’s achievements in the competition.

“Egypt does not need excuses and apologies. Egypt is great and no one will dare to win seven titles like us.

“We just needed fairness like [Senegal]. We played the day after the Senegal match, who are playing in the semi on the same field, and I’m surprised by that.

“By what FIFA law is what happened to the Egypt team done? When a team reaches the semis, do you honour it or torture it?

“It is expected that teams will be given a break fairly among them to see a great semi, but what happened is that the three teams got more rest.

“I told the players to ignore [the chants from the stands] and focus. I don’t want to talk about it.

“We are Arabs of Africa and Egypt is great, the mother of the Arabs and the mother of Africa in terms of history and titles, and everyone is jealous.”

Hassan and his team would now hope to end the AFCON 2025 on a high when they face Nigeria’s Super Eagles in the third-place playoff on Saturday.

Prior to the commencement of this year’s AFCON, Hassan led his side to a 2-1 win against the Super Eagles in a tune up game in Cairo.



