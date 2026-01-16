Okoronkwo Renews Contract With AFC Toronto

Super Falcons forward Esther Okoronkwo has extended her contract with Canadian side, AFC Toronto, reports Completesports.com.

Okoronkwo is now under contract with the Northern Super League club through 2027.

The 28-year-old linked up with AFC Toronto in February 2025, and her impressive performance for the club has earned her a new contract.

The former UD Tenerife star registered eight goals and 11 assists in 20 league appearances for Marko Milanović’s side.

Toronto sporting director Billy Wilson declared that they are thrilled Okoronkwo agreed to extend her stay at the club.

“We’re delighted that Esther (Okoronkwo), Lauren, Zoe, and Kaila have all committed to extending their time with AFC Toronto,” said Wilson.

“Their commitment reinforces our belief in this group and our ambition as we continue to build toward the future.”



