Done Deal: Durosinmi Completes Move To Pisa

Rafiu Durosinmi has joined Serie A club Pisa from Viktoria Plzen, Completesports.com reports.

Viktoria Plzen received €11 million, including add-ons, making Durosinmi the most expensive sale in the club’s history.

The 23-year-old was on the books of Plzen for four years.

The Nigerian scored 35 goals and provided 10 assists in 86 matches across all competitions for the club

Read Also:TECNO Brings AFCON 2025 To Life Through Ongoing Technology Carnival Activations Across Africa

“I feel good to be here. I love the way the coach and sport director spoke to me, everyone wanted me here. So I’m glad to be here and I’m ready to give my best to the team,” Durosinmi told the club’s media.

“I had good interactions with the coach and the board. The plans are something I can go with and the playing system is something I like.”

Durosinmi explained head coach Alberto Gilardino played a crucial role in his decision to join Pisa.

“He told me on the zoom call about how he played. He played in the Italian league and the Champions League. As a striker, it’s good for me to have this kind of coach. He will help me to achieve my dreams,” he added.

By Adeboye Amosu



