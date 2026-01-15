AFCON 2025: Hold Your Heads High –FG Reacts After Eagles’ Loss Vs Morocco

The Federal Government have praised the Super Eagles for their gallant efforts against Morocco despite losing 4-2 on penalties in Rabat on Wednesday night.



In a statement released on Thursday in Abuja, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, said the team’s performance remained a source of national pride, even though they fell short of reaching the final.



He urged the Super Eagles to hold their heads high and learn for this experience.



“Even in defeat, you showed character, teamwork, and resilience, and those qualities matter deeply to the nation you represent.

“Football has its highs and lows, but your efforts, commitment, and fighting spirit throughout this tournament have earned the respect and gratitude of Nigerians at home and abroad.



“You reminded us that wearing the green and white is about courage, unity, and never giving up.



“Nigeria remains proud of you and grateful for the joy and hope you gave us during this competition,” Idris said.



Nigeria will battle Egypt’s Pharaohs in the third-place match on Saturday at the Mohammed V Stadium in Casablanca.



