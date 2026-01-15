Close Menu
    AFCON 2025: Super Eagles To Depart Rabat For Casablanca Thursday Afternoon Ahead Third-place Game

    Updated:
    The Super Eagles will depart Rabat for Casablanca on Thursday afternoon ahead of their third-placed match with Egypt on Saturday.

    This was revealed by the team’s media officer Promise Efoghe.

    According to him the team will leave at 1:45pm.

    The team’s spokesperson said there will be a training session later Thursday evening at 6.30pm.

    AFCON 2025: Hold Your Heads High –FG Reacts After Eagles' Loss Vs Morocco

    He added that the session will be open to the media.

    The Super Eagles quest for a fourth AFCON title was dashed following a penalty shootout defeat to Morocco in Rabat on Tuesday.

    After a goalless draw in 90 minutes and extra-time, Morocco triumphed 4-2 with Yassine Bounou making two saves and winning Man of the Match award.

    By James Agberebi in Rabat

    Photo by Ganiyu Yusuf in Rabat


