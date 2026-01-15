WAFCON 2026: Super Falcons To Face Zambia, Malawi, Egypt In Group C

Holders Nigeria’s Super Falcons will face Zambia, Egypt, and Malawi in Group C of the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, reports Completesports.com.

The draw took place in Rabat, Morocco on Thursday afternoon.

Matches in the group will be played at the Larbi Zaouli Stadium, Casablanca.

The Super Falcons will be chasing a record-extending 11th title at the competition.

Hosts Morocco, Algeria, Senegal, and Kenya are in Group A.

Group A matches will be played at the Moulay Al Hassan Stadium, Rabat.

In Group B are; former champions South Africa, Cote d’Ivoire, Burkina Faso and Tanzania.

They will play their games at the Al Madina Stadium, Rabat.

Ghana, Cameroon, Mali and Cape Verde are drawn in Group D

Complexe Sportif de Fès will host matches in the group.

The WAFCON 2026 finals will run from 17 March to 3 April.

By Adeboye Amosu




