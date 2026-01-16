AFCON 2025: Losing A Semi-Final On Penalties Is Always Tough –Adepoju Reacts To Eagles’ Loss Vs Morocco

Former Nigerian international Mutiu Adepoju has disclosed that the Super Eagles gave their best in the team’s penalty shootout loss against Morocco in the semi-final of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.



Recall that the three-time AFCON champions lost 4-2 on penalties after the game had ended goalless after 120 minutes.



Speaking with Footy Africa, Adepoju expressed that losing a semi-final on penalties is always challenging and urged the players to maintain their composure.

Read Also:AFCON 2025: Ghanaian Referee Reacts To Backlash Over ‘Poor’ Officiating In Nigeria Vs Morocco



“It was difficult, and I knew that before kick-off. We knew the atmosphere was going to be challenging, and we didn’t manage to play our game.”



“You can’t fault their commitment because they gave everything. Losing a semi-final on penalties is always tough, but they can hold their heads high.



“I believe the coaches selected the best takers and they must have been practising in training,” he said. “But training is not the same as a real match. The pressure and atmosphere are different.”



