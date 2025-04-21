‘Head Up’ — Iwobi Rallies Fulham Teammates After Defeat To Chelsea

Alex Iwobi has urged his Fulham teammates to move on from the London derby defeat to Chelsea.

The Whites fell to a disappointing 2-1 loss to Enzo Maresca’s side at the Craven Cottage on Sunday.





Fulham were on course to completing the double over the Blues when Iwobi gave them the lead close to the half hour mark.

Chelsea however rallied to win the game courtesy of two sublime goals from substitute Tyrique George and Pedro Neto.

The Nigeria international stated that it is important for Fulham to put the defeat behind them and focus on the upcoming fixtures.

“Head Up. Go Again,” the former Arsenal star wrote on X.

Marco Silva’s side will travel to the St Mary’s Stadium for their next Premier League game against Southampton on Saturday.

By Adeboye Amosu



