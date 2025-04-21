Serie A Easter Monday Fixtures Postponed Following Death Of Pope Francis

Serie A have postponed all four games scheduled to take place on Easter Monday following the death of Pope Francis. The Vatican announced the death of the 88-year-old pontiff early on Monday morning.

Four games had been scheduled to be held, with the first kicking off at 11.30am BST. Udinese were slated to visit Torino in the day’s opening match. Cagliari were then set to host Fiorentina before Lazio took on Genoa. And the day’s action was set to conclude with Juventus visiting Parma. Those games will now be shifted to a new day and time.





A league statement read: “Following the passing of His Holiness, Lega Nazionale Professionisti Serie A can confirm that today’s league games in Serie A and Primavera 1 have been postponed. The date of the rearranged fixtures will be announced in due course.”

The Pope’s death was announced by the Carmalengo. Cardinal Farrell said in a statement: “Dearest brothers and sisters, with deep sorrow I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis.

“At 7:35 this morning (local time), the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the house of the Father. His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and His Church.

“He taught us to live the values of the Gospel with fidelity, courage and universal love, especially in favour of the poorest and most marginalised.

“With immense gratitude for his example as a true disciple of the Lord Jesus, we commend the soul of Pope Francis to the infinite merciful love of the One and Triune God.”

