Monday Thrilled To Score First Goal For Washington Spirit

Super Falcons striker Gift Monday is delighted to score her maiden goal for NWSL club, Washington Spirit.

Monday netted the winning goal in Washington Spirit’s 1-0 victory over Orlando Pride on Sunday.





The 23-year-old capitalised on an error by Orlando goalkeeper Anna Moorehouse to hit target three minutes after the hour mark.

It was the talented striker’s first start for Spirit since her arrival at the club.

Monday took to the social media to celebrate the goal and her team’s victory.

“I’m really happy to get my first goal for the team. A decisive goal at that. It’s been a journey settling into a new league and environment, but I’m grateful for the support from the coaches, teammates, and fans. This goal is just the beginning. ✅l,” she wrote on X.

The Nigerian linked up with Spirit from Spanish club club UD Tenerife.

By Adeboye Amosu



