NPFL: Yusuf Hails Nasarawa United’s ‘Vital Draw’ Against Bendel Insurance

Nasarawa United technical adviser Salisu Yusuf has expressed satisfaction with his team’s away draw against Bendel Insurance.

The Solid Miners were held to a 1-1 draw by Greg Ikhenoba’s side at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City on Sunday.





Nasarawa United took the lead through Abubakar Garba in the 43rd minute.

Michael Enaruna however equalised for Bendel Insurance 20 minutes from time.

“This is a vital away point for my team. They have really done well,” Yusuf a former Super Eagles assistant coach told the club’s media.

“Insurance gave us a great match, very competitive, but we ended up with a draw, despite creating lots of chances.”

The Lafia club currently occupy 15th position on the table with 43 points from 34 games.

Nasarawa United will host Heartland in their next league game at the Pantami Stadium, Gombe on Sunday.

By Adeboye Amosu



