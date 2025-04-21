I Can Bring Goals, Assists At Arsenal –Nwaneri

Ethan Nwaneri has said he is confident of bringing goals and assists in the Arsenal team.

Nwaneri netted in Arsenal’s dominant 4-0 win against Ipswich Town in Sunday’s Premier League.





It was the 18-year-old’s fourth goal and two assists in 23 league appearances for Mikel Arteta’s side.

Also, his goal against Ipswich took his tally in all competitions this campaign to nine.

Speaking after the win at the weekend, Nwaneri expressed his delight for his goals contribution this season.

“I’m very happy with the amount of goals I’ve scored this season,” he was quoted on Arsenal News Channel. “I think that’s what I can bring to the team. I can bring goals and assists, I’ve been able to display that, so I’m happy.

“Mikel said at half time to carry on how we were playing because we were dominating in the first half, we were playing so well. He just wanted us to not take our foot off the gas and just keep going.”



