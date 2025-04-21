Close Menu
    World Football

    I Can Bring Goals, Assists At Arsenal –Nwaneri

    James AgberebiBy No Comments1 Min Read

    Ethan Nwaneri has said he is confident of bringing goals and assists in the Arsenal team.

    Nwaneri netted in Arsenal’s dominant 4-0 win against Ipswich Town in Sunday’s Premier League.


    It was the 18-year-old’s fourth goal and two assists in 23 league appearances for Mikel Arteta’s side.

    Also, his goal against Ipswich took his tally in all competitions this campaign to nine.

    Speaking after the win at the weekend, Nwaneri expressed his delight for his goals contribution this season.

    “I’m very happy with the amount of goals I’ve scored this season,” he was quoted on Arsenal News Channel. “I think that’s what I can bring to the team. I can bring goals and assists, I’ve been able to display that, so I’m happy.

    “Mikel said at half time to carry on how we were playing because we were dominating in the first half, we were playing so well. He just wanted us to not take our foot off the gas and just keep going.”


    Share.
    James Agberebi

    James is a sport content creator and also does analysis on sports. Also, James has covered international matches involving both Nigeria’s men and women national teams.
    X handle (formerly Twitter) @james_agberebi
    Facebook : James Agberebi

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Footer Ad