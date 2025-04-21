Tah Confirms Decision To Leave Bayer Leverkusen In Summer

Bayer Leverkusen defender, Jonathan Tah has reportedly confirmed his intention to leave the club as a free agent at the end of the season.

The 29-year-old joined Die Werkself from Hamburg for a reported fee of €9.5 million in 2015.





Tah revealed that he will be leaving Leverkusen in the summer in an interview with the German magazine Kicker, as quoted by Sport.

“I decided some time ago not to stay here, and the club knows it now. As always, I’ve communicated it openly, and everything is now clear,” he explained.

Barcelona and Bayern Munich were interested in signing Tah last summer, with the Catalan giants reported to have reached a personal agreement with the German towering defender.

There is no clear plan of action from Barca, despite rumours that they have reached an agreement on personal terms with Tah and reports that the 29-year-old is prioritising a move to the La Liga giants.

However, other clubs are said to be certainly interested in signing the well-known center defender.

In the Premier League, Tah has most frequently been linked to Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur, while in Italy, Inter and AC Milan are mentioned as potential suitors.

The 35-capped Germany international has featured in 45 matches across all competitions for Leverkusen this season, scoring three goals and providing an assist.



