U-20 AFCON: Flying Eagles Land In Cairo, To Face Egypt In Friendly Tuesday

Nigeria’s U20 boys, Flying Eagles have arrived in the Egyptian capital city of Cairo as the seven-time African champions get set for 17th Africa U20 Cup of Nations finals starting in the North African country on Sunday.

A delegation of 24 players and nine officials led by Head Coach, Aliyu Zubairu touched down at the Cairo International Airport aboard Egypt Air flight on Sunday evening.





The team is lodged at Jewel Sports City and Aqua Resort, and are expected to have their first training session on Monday evening.

Meanwhile, the Flying Eagles will square up to host nation, the Young Pharaohs of Egypt on Tuesday evening as part of their build-up to the Africa U20 Cup of Nations billed to take place 27th April – 18th May.

Read Also:NPFL: “Katsina United Capitalised On Abia Warriors’ Fatigue” — Mohammed Talks Up 5-1 Win

The match is slated for 5pm local time (4pm Nigeria time) at the Cairo International Stadium.

Nigeria get their campaign underway against Tunisia at the 30 June Stadium in Cairo on Thursday 1st May.

The Africa U20 Cup of Nations serves as a qualifying tournament for the FIFA U20 World Cup finals scheduled for 27th September – 19th October in Chile.

All four semi-finalists at the tournament in Egypt will represent Africa at the FIFA U20 World Cup finals.



