Close Menu
    Nigerian Footballers Abroad

    Liverpool Line Up Move For Aina

    Adeboye AmosuBy No Comments1 Min Read

    Liverpool are weighing up a move for Nigeria international Ola Aina, reports Completes ports.com.

    The full-back is into the final months of his contract with Nottingham Forest.


    The 28-year-old could leave the Tricky Trees on a free transfer at the end of the season.

    Read Also:NPFL: ‘5-1 Defeat By Katsina Utd A Wake-Up Call For My Team’ – Abia Warriors Coach, Amapakabo

    Aina has been linked with Manchester City, Chelsea and Newcastle United.

    Liverpool, according to Caught Offside, are targeting the defender as a potential replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold.

    Alexander-Arnold, who is the club’s vice-captian is expected to leave the Anfield this summer after refusing to sign a new contract.

    The England international is reportedly heading to European champions, Liverpool.


    Share.
    Adeboye Amosu

    Adeboye Amosu; Senior Content Writer. NPFL Expert, Super Eagles, Chelsea. Twitter: @SportsAde, Facebook: Adeboye Amosu

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Footer Ad