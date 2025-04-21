Liverpool Line Up Move For Aina

Liverpool are weighing up a move for Nigeria international Ola Aina, reports Completes ports.com.

The full-back is into the final months of his contract with Nottingham Forest.





The 28-year-old could leave the Tricky Trees on a free transfer at the end of the season.

Aina has been linked with Manchester City, Chelsea and Newcastle United.

Liverpool, according to Caught Offside, are targeting the defender as a potential replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Alexander-Arnold, who is the club’s vice-captian is expected to leave the Anfield this summer after refusing to sign a new contract.

The England international is reportedly heading to European champions, Liverpool.



