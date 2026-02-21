Henry Urges Barcelona To Sign Osimhen

Thierry Henry has urged his former club Barcelona to sign to Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen.

Osimhen is currently regarded as one of the best strikers in the world.

The Nigeria international inspired Galatasaray to a domestic double last season.

The 27-year-old has also registered 15 goals , and five assists in 23 appearances across all competitions for the Yellow and Reds this season.

Henry Wants Osimhen At Barcelona

Henry believed that Barcelona need a top level striker like Osimhen to move the club forward.

“Barcelona need a real number 9. A top-level striker,” Henry told Sport.

“I am referring to formidable scorers such as Victor Osimhen, Erling Haaland or Harry Kane. Proven finishers, not prospects.

“When you have a talent like Lamine Yamal, who makes passes like that, you have to score. It’s simple. At this level, one chance is enough.

“I’ve seen games where too many chances were wasted. At Barcelona, that can’t happen. That’s what makes the difference between being competitive and being champion.”



