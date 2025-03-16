‘He’s A Good Player– Gallas Urges Arsenal To Sign Osimhen

Former Arsenal defender William Gallas has urged his former club to sign Victor Osimhen this summer.

The Gunners are expected to sign a striker at the end of the season following another underwhelming campaign.





Osimhen is one of the forwards linked with the North London club.

The Nigeria international is currently on loan at Turkish Super Lig champions Galatasaray from Napoli.

The 26-year-old has registered 26 goals and five assists in 30 games across all competitions for the Yellow and Reds.

Read Also:Haaland Sets New Premier League Record In Man City’s Draw With Brighton

Gallas believed the Nigeria international would be a good fit for Arsenal.

“Osimhen would be the man I would try to sign,” Gallas told Prime Casino.

“He has been performing well for Galatasaray, obviously on loan from Napoli, and he is only going to be there for a season.

“He is a good player. Maybe not the player, but perhaps he could score 20 goals a season.

“He draws defenders’ attention, so he could play alongside Kai Havertz or another striker. He would have a bit more freedom, which would allow him to score goals for the club. That is why a striker like him would be a good fit for Arsenal.”

By Adeboye Amosu



