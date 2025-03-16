NPFL: Sanni Disappointed With Kwara United Defeat To Rangers

Kwara United head coach Tunde Sanni cut a disappointed figure following his side’s loss to Rangers on Saturday.

The Harmony Boys went down to a 3-0 defeat against the holders at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu.





Chiedozie Okorie gave Rangers the lead in the first minute.

Read Also:‘He’s A Good Player– Gallas Urges Arsenal To Sign Osimhen

Isaac Saviour and Frank Uwimiro scored the other goals for the Flying Antelopes.

“This is unbelievable,” Sanni told Kwara United’s media.

“This is not the same team that played against Kano Pillars last weekend. We committed too many errors, especially from key players.”

Kwara United will now shift attention to their next game against Akwa United in Ilorin.

By Adeboye Amosu



