NPFL: Rangers Thrash Kwara United To End Winless Streak

Holders Rangers returned to winning ways in the Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, following a 3-0 victory over Kwara United at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu on Saturday.

Fidelis Ilechukwu’s side recorded a win and draw from their previous two league games.





The hosts took the lead in the first minute through Chiedozie Okorie, while Isaac Saviour doubled the advantage in the 29th minute.

Frank Uwuniro netted the third two minutes after the hour mark.



Read Also:Aina, Awoniyi Help Forest Defeat Ipswich To Boost Top Four Hopes; Onuachu Scores

Rangers moved to third position on the table with 45 points from 29 games.

The Flying Antelopes will be away to Nasarawa United in their next game.

Kwara United remain in 12th position with 39 points from 29 games.

Tunde Sanni’s side will host Akwa United in their next league fixture.

By Adeboye Amosu



