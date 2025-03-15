Onyeka’s Augsburg Edged Out Wolfsburg, Extend Unbeaten Run

Frank Onyeka was in action for Augsburg who extended their unbeaten run thanks to a 1-0 home win against Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

Onyeka, who played for 90 minutes, featured in his 23rd league appearance in his loan move to Augsburg this season.

Philip Tietz 53rd minute goal was enough to give Augsburg all the three points.

Augsburg move up to nineth place on 38 points, courtesy of the win against Wolfsburg.

Onyeka was overlooked for selection in Super Eagles final 23-man squad for this month’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Zimbabwe.

