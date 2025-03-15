Morocco 2025: Flamingos Pip South Africa, Book Final Round Ticket

The Flamingos of Nigeria are through to the final qualifying round of the 2025 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup following a 2-0 victory over Bantwana of South Africa.

Bankole Olowookere’s side won the second round qualifying contest 5-1 on aggregate.





Nigeria dominated the opening exchanges, but had to wait until the 37th minute before taking the lead.

Reliable forward Harmony Chidi scored the opening goal with a superb shot from inside the box.

It was Chidi’s third goal in the qualifying series.

Aishat Animashaun doubled the Flamingos lead 11 minutes after the break.

Nigeria will face the winner of the game between Botswana and Algeria in the final round.

The overall winners is guaranteed a place at the U-17 Women’s World Cup which will be hosted by Morocco later in the year.

By Adeboye Amosu



