NPFL: Insurance Boosted As Emiloju, Enaruna Return For ‘Payback’ Clash Against Abia Warriors

Bendel Insurance Head Coach, Greg Ikhenoba, could face a selection dilemma ahead of Sunday’s NPFL matchday 29 fixture against Abia Warriors in Umuahia, following the return to full fitness of midfield duo Julius Emiloju and Michael Enaruna, Completesports.com reports.

Both players had been sidelined due to undisclosed injuries but are now available as Insurance seek revenge for their 1-0 home defeat to Imama Amapakabo’s side earlier in the season.





“We have all our players available for the game against Abia Warriors,” a club official told Completesports.com.

“It’s an important match for us because we want to give them a taste of their own medicine after they beat us 1-0 in Benin.

“We are happy that all our injured players have recovered. I’m talking about Michael Enaruna and Julius Emiloju, both midfielders.

“Christopher Ezinwa is also fully fit. Although he was available in our last game, he wasn’t sharp. Now, he’s in top shape. Striker Uche Collins, who missed our last match due to suspension for accumulated yellow cards, is also ready to go.

“We just hope the technical crew won’t face too much of a selection headache with the players now available,” the official added, choosing to remain anonymous.

Bendel Insurance sit 12th on the NPFL table with 38 points, while Abia Warriors, with 41 points, occupy eighth place ahead of Sunday’s encounter.

By Sab Osuji



