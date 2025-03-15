NPFL: Abia Warriors Captain Njoku Returns For Bendel Insurance Clash

Abia Warriors received a major boost ahead of this weekend’s clash with Bendel Insurance following captain Augustine Njoku’s return to training.

Njoku sustained a hamstring injury in Abia Warriors’ matchday 28 encounter against holders Rangers.





The defender returned to full training this week and is ready for action again.

“I feel very good, you know being out of the team for some weeks now, coming back to training, I feel very, very good and I’m happy for that,” he told the club’s media.

“I’m not feeling any pain in the hamstring anymore, so, it’s a good one, I really thank God for having recovered so quickly, I can say all glory to God almighty”.

Imama Amapakabo’s side defeated Insurance away earlier in the season.

Njoku is optimistic they will claim maximum points again this time around.

“Bendel Insurance has improved lately and we got the maximum points at their home in Benin in the first round, and I know they must be coming with everything to see if they can equally get a point here in Umuahia, but as I usually say all the time, no game is alike,” he added.

“I believe we’re going to make a return to victory again using the Bendel Insurance game on Sunday as a key start to our return to victory I believe”.

By Adeboye Amosu



