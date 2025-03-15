NPFL: Niger Tornadoes Must Build On Win Against Kastina United — Coach Mohammed

Niger Tornadoes technical adviser Majin Mohammed has said it is important for his team to build on the home win against Katsina United.

The Ikon Allah Boys defeated Katsina United 1-0 at their adopted home ground, Lafia City Stadium on Friday.





Williams Sunday scored the decisive goal five minutes from time.

“It was a difficult game but the most important thing is the victory which we were able to achieve.”

“We lost our first game here and we won today, we will build on today’s victory and gradually get use to the pitch and possibly by next game we will win with more goals”

“We have double away games, we will go and prepare for the two matches to see what we can get.”

Niger Tornadoes will face Shooting Stars in their next game.

By Adeboye Amosu



