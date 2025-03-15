Turkey: Okereke’s 7th League Goal Earns Gaziantep Home Win

David Okereke got the only goal of the match that secured Gaziantep a 1-0 home win against Kayserispor in the Turkish Super Lig on Saturday.

Okereke struck in the 52nd minute to seal the win and help Gaziantep temporarily move up to sixth place on 38 points in the table.





The 27-year-old, who is on loan at Gaziantep from Italian Serie B club Cremonense, was later replaced with eight minutes left to play.

The former U-23 Eagles striker has now scored seven goals, provided two assists in 21 matches in the Turkish top flight this season.

Also, he has scored two goals in his last three appearances for Gaziantep.

Meanwhile, Gaziantep have won their last three matches and will hope to keep their form going when they visit Konyaspor next.

By James Agberebi



