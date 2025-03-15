2026 WCQ: ‘Super Eagles Must Show Readiness, Determination To Keep 2026 World Cup Hopes Alive’ —Iroha

Former Nigeria international, Benedict Iroha, has urged the Super Eagles to show determination and proper preparation as they face crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Zimbabwe, Completesports.com reports.

Speaking exclusively to Completesports.com from his base in Texas, USA, Iroha emphasised that securing back-to-back wins in these fixtures is the only way to revive Nigeria’s chances of reaching the tournament co-hosted by Mexico, the USA, and Canada.





Iroha, 55, spoke ahead of next weekend’s showdown in Kigali, where Nigeria will battle Rwanda in a bid to get their qualification campaign back on track.

“It’s not just about our chances against Rwanda; for me, the key issue is Rwanda leading the group,” began the former Vitesse Arnhem of Holland defender.

“It all comes down to how prepared, determined, and ready the Super Eagles are to win in Kigali. That’s the only way we can start believing in our qualification hopes.”

“Our current position in the group table isn’t good enough after four rounds of matches. But a win in Kigali and another follow-up victory against Zimbabwe in Uyo will restore hope that the 2026 World Cup dream is still achievable.”

Iroha was a key part of Nigeria’s ‘Golden Generation,’ which won the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations in Tunisia before making history by qualifying for the FIFA World Cup in the USA that same year.

After an illustrious playing career, Iroha transitioned into coaching, notably guiding Heartland FC to the 2009 CAF Champions League final, where they lost to TP Mazembe of the Democratic Republic of Congo on the away goals rule after a 2-2 aggregate draw.

Super Eagles will be led by Mali-born French tactician Eric Sekou Chelle, but many Nigerian football enthusiasts remain sceptical about his ability to navigate the team to World Cup qualification.

“It’s not about who the coach is now,” Iroha stressed. “What matters more is planning, preparation, determination, and commitment from the NFF, the players, and the coach himself.

“Where were we before he came? Why are we where we are now? The focus should be on moving forward and overcoming every obstacle, starting with these two crucial games.

“Nigerians should rally around the coach, support the team, and expect the players to give their 100% in all the matches ahead,” Iroha concluded.

