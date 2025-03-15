6 Memorable Super Eagles Away Wins In World Cup Qualifying History

With the Super Eagles yet to win an away game in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, their clash against Rwanda in Kigali on 21 March is a must-win for Eric Chelle’s team.



Nigeria currently sit fifth in Group C with three points from four matches, trailing leaders Rwanda, South Africa, and Benin Republic, who each have seven points. Lesotho follow with five points, while Zimbabwe are bottom with two.



To stay in contention, the Super Eagles must secure victory in Kigali and build momentum for their home game against Zimbabwe on 25 March in Uyo.



Only the group winners qualify automatically for the 2026 World Cup, while the best four second-placed teams across the nine groups enter a play-off for a spot in the intercontinental play-offs.



In light of this crucial encounter, Completesports.com’s AUGUSTINE AKHILOMEN revisits six of the Super Eagles’ most memorable away victories in FIFA World Cup qualifiers.



2002 WCQ: Sudan 0-4 Nigeria

A defining victory in Nigeria’s qualification for the 2002 World Cup, the Super Eagles dominated Sudan at the Al-Merreikh Stadium in Omdurman. Goals from Austin Okocha, Julius Aghahowa, and a Yakubu Aiyegbeni brace sealed a crucial win in front of 20,000 Sudanese fans.

This triumph propelled Nigeria to the top of Group B, ultimately securing qualification ahead of Ghana, Liberia, Sudan, and Sierra Leone with 16 points from eight matches.



2006 WCQ: Algeria 2-5 Nigeria

Despite missing out on the 2006 World Cup to Angola, Nigeria recorded a historic 5-2 victory over Algeria in Oran. John Utaka, Christian Obodo, and a hat-trick from Obafemi Martins sealed an emphatic win against an Algerian side desperate for points.



2010 WCQ: Kenya 2-3 Nigeria

In a dramatic final-day clash, Obafemi Martins scored twice as Nigeria came from behind to edge Kenya 3-2 and book their place at the 2010 World Cup.



With Tunisia leading Group B before the match, Nigeria’s hopes depended on Mozambique defeating the North Africans—which they did (1-0), allowing the Super Eagles to leapfrog Tunisia into first place.





2014 WCQ: Ethiopia 1-2 Nigeria

The Super Eagles took a big step towards the 2014 World Cup by defeating Ethiopia 2-1 in Addis Ababa in the first leg of their play-off tie.



After an early setback when goalkeeper Vincent Enyeama misjudged a cross from Behailu Assefa, Emmanuel Emenike inspired Nigeria’s comeback with a brace, including a late penalty.



2018 WCQ: Zambia 1-2 Nigeria

Nigeria kicked off their 2018 World Cup qualifying campaign with a 2-1 away win over Zambia at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.



Goals from Alex Iwobi and Kelechi Iheanacho gave the Super Eagles a comfortable lead before a defensive lapse allowed Zambia’s Collins Mbesuma to pull one back. It was Nigeria’s first-ever away win against Zambia.

2022 WCQ: Cape Verde 1-2 Nigeria

The Super Eagles extended their unbeaten run in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers with a hard-fought 2-1 win over Cape Verde at the Estádio Adérito Sena.



Tavares put the hosts ahead, but Victor Osimhen equalised before an own goal from Kenny Rocha Santos secured all three points for Nigeria. Gernot Rohr’s side overcame the challenge of playing on an artificial pitch to stay top of Group C.



With another crucial away fixture on the horizon, the Super Eagles must summon the same fighting spirit that has defined their past World Cup qualifying triumphs.



