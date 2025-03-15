Super Eagles Blessed With Many Top Strikers –Genk Manager

Racing Genk manager Thorsten Fink believes Tolu Arokodare must work extra hard to break into a Super Eagles side that has many quality strikers.



Arokodare, who is having one of the most memorable seasons in Belgium, was handed his maiden call-up to the senior national team by head coach, Eric Chelle for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Zimbabwe respectively.



Having netted 18 goals for Genk this ongoing season across all competitions, however, Fink in a chat with Het Belang van Limburg, stated that the Super Eagles are blessed with an array of top strikers.

“It is a country that has a choice of many top strikers.



“It means that Tolu is playing at a very high level. He is working harder than ever, his data proves that.



“Hopefully it will also give him a boost towards the final sprint in the competition. Sixteen goals is already very good, but of course, more have to come.”







