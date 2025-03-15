Babayaro: Osimhen, Lookman Should Join Chelsea

Former Nigeria international Celestine Babayaro says Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman would be a perfect fit for Chelsea.

Osimhen is currently on loan at Turkish Super Lig champions Galatasaray from Napoli.





The powerful striker is expected to leave Napoli on permanent transfer this summer.

The 26-year-old has been linked with a number of clubs in Europe including Chelsea, Manchester United and Arsenal.

Atalanta winger Lookman was close to joining Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain last summer.

La Dea are reportedly willing to allow him leave for around €60m at the end of the season.

“Lookman and Osimhen would fit in perfectly at Chelsea,” Babayaro told AfricaFoot.

“It’s obvious they would have an immediate impact there if signed. Look, we’re talking about two of the best strikers in Europe right now. African players have always excelled at Chelsea, and these two would be no different.

“They would form the core of the club and make the team instant contenders. They’re also a good buy because they each have one year left on their contracts. In one of the deals, probably Osimhen’s, they could trade Jackson (Nicolas), which I think would be a smart move.”

By Adeboye Amosu



