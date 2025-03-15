‘We Will Continue Same Way’ — Osimhen Speaks On Galatasaray Win Over Antalyaspor

Victor Osimhen has said it is important for Galatasaray to maintain the same momentum as they continue their quest for a third consecutive Turkish Super Lig title.

The Yellow and Reds maintained their unbeaten streak in the Turkish top-flight this season with a comprehensive 4-0 victory over Antalyaspor on Friday night.





Osimhen bagged a hat-trick with Alvaro Morata scoring the other goal.

Okan Buruk’s side top the standings with 71 points from 27 matches.

“First of all, I think we need to congratulate the team and then our fans. We definitely did a great job from the first whistle to the last whistle. Everyone tried to play their best. Barış played an incredible match. He made us feel very valuable in the last matches,” the Nigeria international told the club’s official website.

” Yunus is back and he is also a very important player for us. We will try to reflect this result in the next matches. Our team is a team built on love and we are all brothers, not only on the field but also off the field. Morata is also a very important and great player. We show mutual respect to each other.

“I think he can give me the ball in the same situation. He is a name that has proven himself with what he has done in football. In fact, all of my teammates are very valuable to me. We actually owe being a team at the highest level to this. We will try to continue in this way. We want to continue by building on this momentum.”

By Adeboye Amosu



