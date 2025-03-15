Fedele: Lookman Will Never Join Napoli

Former Parma general manager Enrico Fedele says Atalanta won’t allow Super Eagles winger Adamola Lookman to join Serie À rival, Napoli.



Recall that the Nigerian international has been heavily linked to top clubs like Liverpool, PSG and Arsenal.



Reacting to the development, Fedele in a chat with Area Napoli, stated that he doesn’t see the possibility of Lookman moving to Napoli.

“Lookman to Napoli? No, there is no chance that this deal will go through. I don’t see why these rumours should be spread,” Fedele said on Tele A’s Fuorigioco program as per Area Napoli.



“I have been in the world of football for about fifty years and have developed several relationships. I can tell you that Giovanni Manna, Sporting Director of Napoli, is on the trail of another player: Solet. Trust me: he is really strong, very strong.”







