Chidera Ejuke has backed Kelechi Iheanacho to rediscover his best form at LaLiga club, Sevilla.

Iheanacho linked up with Garcia Pimienta’s side on a free transfer last summer.





The 28-year-old struggled to make impact at club, failing to register a goal in nine league appearances.

The forward was loaned to Sky Bet Championship club Middlesbrough in January.

The Nigeria international is expected to return to Sevilla at the end of the season.

Ejuke believed his compatriot still has a future with the former UEFA Europa League champions.

“You can’t take any credit away from Iheanacho, to be honest, because we all know who he is. With his quality, with his success in the Premier League with Leicester, he’s a top-level player, with a lot of qualities and everything,”Lacolina de Nervion.

The adaptation probably hasn’t been easy, but you can’t take anything away from him. He’s only out for a while, and hopefully he’ll come back in the next phase of the new season and pick up where he left off.”

By Adeboye Amosu



