Aina, Awoniyi Help Forest Defeat Ipswich To Boost Top Four Hopes; Onuachu Scores

Aina and Taiwo Awoniyi were in action for Nottingham Forest who gave their Champions League qualification hopes a huge boost with a 4-2 win at Ipswich Town on Saturday.

Aina featured for 90 minutes while Awoniyi replaced Chris Wood with nine minutes left to play.





Forest, who are now on 54 points, remain in third position and Ipswich are in 18th on 17 points in the league table.

Nuno Espirito Santos side scored three goals in six minutes thanks to a brace from Anthony Elanga (37, 41 minutes)and Nikola Milenkovic (35 minutes).

In the 82nd minute Jens-Lys Cajuste pulled a goal back for Ipswich before Jota Silva made it 4-1 on 87 minutes.

Ipswich then got their second goal in the 93rd minute through George Hurst.

At St. Mary’s Paul Onuachu scored for Southampton who lost 2-1 to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The 30-year-old Nigeria international, who came on in the 46th minute, netted his third goal in 19 league matches.

Also in action was Joe Aribo who featured for 90 minutes before he was replaced.

Southampton remain in bottom spot on nine points as Wolves on 26 points are in 17th position.

Onuachu scored in the 75th minute to make it 2-1 after a brace from Jorgen Strand Larsen on 19 and 47 minutes had put Wolves 2-0 ahead.

At the Etihad, Manchester City dropped points again after drawing 2-2 with Brighton and Hove Albion and Everton played 1-1 with West Ham United at Goodison Park.



