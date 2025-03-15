Ligue 1: Simon Bags Assist As Nantes Pip Lille

Super Eagles winger Moses Simon was at his best mettle as he bagged an assist in Nantes’ 1-0 win over Lille in Saturday’s Ligue 1 game.



The Nigerian international who was making his 24th appearance, has netted six goals and bagged eight assists for Nantes this ongoing season.



Despite having a positive impact in the encounter, Simon was yellow-carded in the 54th minute by the center referee.

With the encounter looking like a draw, the Nigerian star provided a brilliant assist for Mostafa Mohamed to score the only goal of the game in the 83rd minute.



He was later substituted in the 90th minute for Johann Lepenant as Nantes picked up the maximum points against Lille.







